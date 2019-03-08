Advanced search

CCTV released after burglary in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 12:10 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 21 August 2019

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in London Colney.

A property in Rosemary Drive was broken into at around 1am on Sunday, August 4, and a number of items were stolen, including jewellery and cash.

Officers would like to speak to the person pictured, as they believe he may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him should email Det Con Sally Brown at sally.brown2@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70615/19.

