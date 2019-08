Heavy traffic on A414 into London Colney due to car fire

There is heavy traffic on the A414 heading east into London Colney this evening after reports of a car fire. Picture: Krishan Bhungar. Archant

There is heavy traffic on the A414 heading east into London Colney this evening due to a car fire.

Motorists are queuing back to the A405 near Chiswell Green and all the way along the A414 into London Colney due to the incident.