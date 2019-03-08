Advanced search

London car crash victim believed to be from Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 17:13 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 04 September 2019

Met Police officers have named the victim of a London car crash. Picture: Archant

Archant

A pedestrian who died in a London car crash is believed to have been from Harpenden.

Met Police officers have named the victim of a collision in Hyde Park Corner as Charles Roberts from Hertfordshire.

At about 3.15am on August 22, emergency services were called to the incident in which a 66-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured.

A purple Rolls-Royce involved in the crash stopped after the collision - no arrests have been made.

Charles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Con Chris May of the SCIU said: "This is a very busy section of road and I am sure there would be a number of people who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it.

"I would ask those people to contact police and in particular anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage.

"Your information could be vital in helping us understand the cause of this tragic incident."

A Met Police spokesperson said he could not confirm if Charles was from Harpenden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCIU on 0208543 5157 with reference CAD 860/22AUG.

