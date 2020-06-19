Advanced search

Harpenden lockdown video winners announced

PUBLISHED: 16:02 19 June 2020

Rosie A -

Rosie A - "Harpenden will Survive" Picture: Supplied

Archant

Winners of a Harpenden video competition have recently been announced.

Harpenden Town Council’s student video competition was set to encourage young people to get creative during lockdown.

Entrants were asked to submit videos which showed what life in lockdown was like for them. Competition judges reviewed dozens of entries and remarked on the talent of all students with the winners particularly excelling in their storytelling, editing, and powerful performances.

The competition was open to all students who live or go to school in Harpenden. First, second, and third place prizes were awarded for each category (years 7-10 and 11-13):

You may also want to watch:

Years 7-10

1st: Emma L: “32 Days Later”

2nd: Leah F: “Isolation”

3rd: Lucas B: “The Corona Conundrum”

Years 11-13

1st: Aimee W: “Domestic Abuse Doesn’t Stop”

2nd: Rosie A: “Harpenden Will Survive”

3rd: Lucas J: “Isolation”

All winning video entries are available to view on the town council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans café told to remove outside tables as they breach social distancing rules

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Most Read

St Albans café told to remove outside tables as they breach social distancing rules

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden lockdown video winners announced

Rosie A -

Meet Harpenden’s Photographer of the Year

Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year Paul Johnson: Black Country Canal 2

St Albans students provided free meals over summer

Oaklands College will continue to offer free meals to some students over the summer holidays. Photo: Supplied

Artist captures the essence of life in her work

Fine artist Ana Healey-Turner's horse paintings. Picture: Ana Healey-Turner

James Kalcozi signs on for another season with St Albans City

James Kaloczi has signed on for another season with St Albans City in the National League South. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC
Drive 24