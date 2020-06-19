Harpenden lockdown video winners announced
PUBLISHED: 16:02 19 June 2020
Archant
Winners of a Harpenden video competition have recently been announced.
Harpenden Town Council’s student video competition was set to encourage young people to get creative during lockdown.
Entrants were asked to submit videos which showed what life in lockdown was like for them. Competition judges reviewed dozens of entries and remarked on the talent of all students with the winners particularly excelling in their storytelling, editing, and powerful performances.
The competition was open to all students who live or go to school in Harpenden. First, second, and third place prizes were awarded for each category (years 7-10 and 11-13):
Years 7-10
1st: Emma L: “32 Days Later”
2nd: Leah F: “Isolation”
3rd: Lucas B: “The Corona Conundrum”
Years 11-13
1st: Aimee W: “Domestic Abuse Doesn’t Stop”
2nd: Rosie A: “Harpenden Will Survive”
3rd: Lucas J: “Isolation”
All winning video entries are available to view on the town council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
