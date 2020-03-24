Coronavirus in Herts: Break Boris’ ban and police WILL take action

Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd urges Hertfordshire residents to follow Boris Johnson's orders regarding the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Herts police Archant

Offenders will be dealt with firmly if they do not follow Boris Johnson’s lockdown orders, Herts police have confirmed.

County police and crime commissioner David Lloyd is calling on the public to support his officers over the next few weeks.

He said that the constabulary remains fully operational and prepared and that the police have his backing to use their new powers if needed.

He added: “These are powers that nobody wanted to take on, but the situation is grave and they are necessary to ensure that people are kept safe and that as few people die as possible.

“It is vital that we all take the government advice and ensure that the police never have to use their new powers in Hertfordshire.

“If people do not comply with this lockdown the police will use their powers to enforce it.

“Policing is everybody’s business and that is also true of the threat we face to today.

“It is only by working together as a community, acting responsibly and being ready to offer help where it is needed it that we will overcome this crisis.”