St Albans day nursery makes Times Top 100 Best Companies list

Children enjoying their time at Grasshoppers nursery, part of Childbase who made the Times 100 Top Companies list. Archant

St Albans nursery staff are jumping with joy at their company being rated on the Times Top 100 Best Companies list.

They achieved this because children are not the only ones getting the best care and attention at Grasshoppers Day Nursery of York Road, St Albans.

Staff at this day nursery confirm it is a great place to be too.

Deputy manager, Raelene Herd said that she believes one of the reasons why Childbase are on the Times list is because of this. She described the environment as having a “happy, supported staff team who love their work and workplace”.

Jenifer Neville, nursery manager said: “We are thrilled our company is rated number 40 in the Times Best Companies list and recognised for our charity fund-raising, community initiatives and investment in colleagues.

“Our pride in our nursery and in our company is reflected in our happy and confident children and there is nothing more rewarding than that.”

Grasshoppers is rated Outstanding by Ofsted.