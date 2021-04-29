Council elections: Tories reveal key policies for May 6

Published: 10:00 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM April 29, 2021

Conservatives Richard Curthoys and Stella Nash out canvassing in a socially distanced way in St Albans. - Credit: St Albans Conservatives

Conservative-led Hertfordshire has attracted widespread recognition for its ground-breaking work addressing Covid, shielding residents, mobilising volunteers, testing, local contact tracing and vaccination uptake.

Driving Covid recovery is now our key priority. We will:

• Support people (particularly young adults) back into work.

• Make Government support available to local businesses. • Bring our High Streets back to life, working closely with local retailers and hospitality business.

• Tackle the health impacts of Covid, addressing health inequalities and mental health issues.

Conservatives understand the importance of a sustainable, green environment and any Conservative led council will be carbon neutral by 2030.

If we lead at county and district, we will:

• Put £22M into climate change projects and £10m into flood reduction.

• Ensure no waste is sent to landfill by 2030.

• Increase tree planting in the district (planting 20,500 county-wide in 2020).

• Spend £7M to roll out 20mph zones, improve bus services and invest £9m in new and improved walking and cycling routes.

• Reverse the hated green bin charge, giving every home £45, reducing potential fly tipping and ensuring that the district continues to be a top 10 recycling council.

Conservatives will invest in children, families and our most vulnerable residents.

At county level, we will:

• Invest £53M in additional special needs school places.

• Invest in 10,500 new school places in the county, ensuring that children in St Albans, Harpenden and the villages continue to go to outstanding schools.

• Provide significant additional funding for adult social care, pledging to work in effective partnership with the NHS.

• Reverse the decisions of the Liberal Democrat-run district council and provide funds and certainty to vital local charities.

