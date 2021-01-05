St Albans gears up for life under third pandemic lockdown

Published: 1:53 PM January 5, 2021

St Albans is facing up to the challenges of a third lockdown. - Credit: Matt Adams

As a third lockdown takes a chokehold on the St Albans district, council bosses have been reacting to the challenges it poses.

With little time to prepare for the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday evening, the district council has been stepping up its provisions to cope with the ongoing crisis.

Batchwood golf course has been closed and outdoor tennis stopped.

The nine-hole course at Abbey View has also been closed as has the athletics track.

Westminster Lodge, Batchwood and Cotlandswick leisure centres were already closed as part of the Tier Four restrictions and will remain so under the lockdown, as will the Museum + Gallery and Verulamium Museum.

Waste collections and street cleaning services are carrying on as normal with contractor Veolia keeping the council informed in case of any resource issues; for example, a high level of staff sickness.

The Civic Offices will remain closed with residents and businesses able to make enquiries about services or pay bills online or by phone. Those who want to pay in person can do so at a payment kiosk within the building on Mondays between 10am to 1pm, or Wednesdays from noon to 2pm.

Council leader Cllr Chris White said: "The Government has announced further restrictions taking us into national lockdown - stay at home alert level.

St Albans district council leader Chris White. - Credit: SADC

“As difficult as this continues to be, the only way we are going to keep each other safe and protect the NHS in the face of this new, rapidly spreading coronavirus variant, is to get the number of cases down, and do our very best not to spread the virus.

“I urge everyone to continue to play your part - stick to the guidance and remember the basics: wash your hands; cover your face; and make space.

“I know many people are struggling. Livelihoods are being lost, businesses are suffering, isolation and anxiety are taking their toll. As a caring community, I know we will continue to work together to help each other get through this difficult time.”

Updates on the situation will appear on the council’s website and social media channels: see https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/