LIVE: St Albans City & District Council local elections 2022

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:00 AM May 6, 2022
Results for the St Albans City and District Council 2022 elections will be revealed today. - Credit: Archant

Residents from across St Albans and the rest of the district flocked to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in the council elections.

Results will be declared today, with 20 wards and 56 seats up for election.

17 wards will have three seats filled, and two wards will have two seats filled and one ward with a single seat filled.

You can keep up to date with the latest results with our live blog below.

