Council elections: Lib Dems have a vision for change

Published: 10:00 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 7:26 AM April 30, 2021

We spoke to St Albans Liberal Democrats ahead of the county and district elections on May 6 to find out what they perceive to be the key issues locally, and what policies they want to introduce to tackle them.

Party leader Cllr Chris White said: "It’s clear that people are tired of the vitriol and abuse, the false stories about cuts that were never made or pledges that the authors know full well can never conceivably be afforded.

"Liberal Democrats prefer to offer a positive vision for this district.

"We are committed to combating the climate emergency, with real actions like tree-planting, rewilding, electric vehicle facilities and so much more. Plus a new local development plan which puts climate first.

"We want to see more genuinely affordable affordable housing – because without it the district slides into being a place our children can’t afford to live in and where so much of our workforce has to commute in by train or by car.

Lib Dems Emma Matanle, Daisy Cooper MP and Alison Smith in St Stephen ward. - Credit: St Albans Liberal Democrats

"We want to move away from grand prestige projects concentrated in the major population centres towards investing in community facilities, like the Marlborough Pavilion and the Fleetville Community Centre.

"And we want to continue working with local businesses which have suffered so much during the darkest days of the pandemic.

"People also want to be assured that we are bringing in sound financial management, so that the council’s projects don't massively overrun because of suspect assumptions and corner-cutting – and key services don't get through their hard-earned cash like water being poured into a sieve.

"Unusually this year there are county council elections on the same day as the district elections.

"While the county council has done well as the public health authority there are still major questions to be answered about the number of people who died in our care homes during the pandemic.

"The county council needs to make sure that free school meals are provided in the holidays as well as term time.

"And it needs to embrace the climate agenda with more enthusiasm, especially by accepting 20 mph as the norm in residential areas.

"It also must become much more democratic – and less remote – from local people and communities as well as deliver a much more responsive road and pavement repair system.

"The Liberal Democrats have a vision for change at both councils. Please support us on 6 May."