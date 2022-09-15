St Albans City and District Council has made changes to its bin collection changes to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday - Credit: Archant

Bank holiday bin collection dates in St Albans have been unveiled.

St Albans City and District Council plans to shut its civic offices and make changes to its bin collection rounds to accommodate Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19.

A council statement reads: "There will no bin collections on Monday.

"Collections will be one day later than usual next week with Friday’s collection being made on Saturday, September 24.

"Our crews are working hard to complete all collections during this period, so please refrain from reporting a missed collection unless it is over 48 hours after your normal collection day.

"Collections will return to normal on the week beginning Monday, September 26."

In addition to waste collection alterations, St Albans Museum and Gallery and Verulamium Museum will be shut, as will the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden and the Alban Arena in St Albans.

The council also confirmed Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, Abbey View Golf Course and Athletics Track, Batchwood Golf Course and Sports Centre, Cottonmill Community and Cycling Centre, Harpenden Leisure Centre and Cotlandswick Leisure Centre will close.

Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.

The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.

"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."

A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark her Majesty’s passing and commemorate Her reign."

Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.

Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.