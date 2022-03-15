Mass tree-planting initiative aims to tackle climate emergency

Volunteers have been planting hundreds of new trees across the St Albans district. - Credit: SADC

Hundreds of new trees have been planted across the district as part of a bid to tackle the climate emergency and improve the environment.

Residents and community groups were invited to plant several hundred small trees, known as whips, at four separate locations: Everlasting Lane open space, St Albans, Nomansland Common, near Wheathampstead, and Tallents Crescent and Westfield Road Cemetery, Harpenden.

The events were organised by the district council with support from Herts county council’s Countryside Management Service and the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust which is running the Wilder St Albans project.

Volunteers included Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from St Albans district along with their leaders and parents.

Ian Burnett, First London Colney Scout Group Leader, said: “I was overwhelmed by the turnout of the young people and leaders from across our district to help in this project at each of the various locations.

“The Beavers, Cub, Scouts and Explorers have done a fantastic job helping the community, fighting against climate change and enhancing the environment.

“Collaborating with the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, the District Scouts are planning to do another tree planting event in November and, in the following years, increase the number of trees planted across St Albans and beyond.”

Cllr Jamie Day, chair of SADC's Climate Advisory Group, attended the Everlasting Lane planting: “I was hugely impressed by the response to our plea for help with planting the whips.

“This community involvement in our ambitious tree planting programme shows that our commitment to greening the district is fully supported by our residents.

“We will be looking to plant many thousands more trees in the years ahead and will continue to call on community groups for their help."