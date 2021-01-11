Have your say in the district council's new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy

Published: 12:19 PM January 11, 2021

The survey asks people what they would do to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in the district. - Credit: Archant

Those with links to St Albans are invited to help shape the district council's new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy.

The strategy, which influences many of the council’s major policies and decisions, is being replaced with a new one for 2021.

The council is asking people to have their say by responding to a short online survey which will only take around 10 minutes to complete.

The survey asks people what they would do to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in the district, and gives a space to contribute new ideas that would propel the new strategy.

The strategy sets out the council’s vision and plans for the next three years to make the district an inclusive place where everyone can thrive.

You may also want to watch:

The council wants to make sure it reflects diverse communities and that everyone get a chance to say what the priorities should be.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing, inclusion and protection, said: “We are committed to including everyone in the work we to do improve the lives of our residents.

“To ensure that none of our communities are left out or left behind, we are developing a new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy.

“It will inform the council’s work right across all departments and in meeting our key priorities such as providing more social housing and helping the district recover from the impact of COVID-19.

“It is important that we hear as many voices as possible as we develop the strategy, so I urge everyone to take a few minutes to fill in the survey.”

To complete the survey, visit the consultations page on St Albans city and district council's website at stalbans.gov.uk/consultations. The deadline for responses to be submitted is Friday, January 22.

All the feedback will be analysed and included in a report to the council’s cabinet meeting in March.

Answers are anonymous, although people who would like to become more involved in shaping the strategy can provide their contact details.

Anyone who has further questions about the strategy can contact the council at equality@stalbans.gov.uk.