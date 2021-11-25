Future of Harpenden Public Halls site revealed

How the new development on the site of Harpenden Public Halls might look from the Common. - Credit: SADC

Plans have been unveiled for new homes and business space on the site of Harpenden Public Halls.

The redevelopment is being carried out by owners St Albans district council, and money raised from the project will go towards the cost of building the Eric Morecambe Centre and adjacent leisure centre at Rothamsted Park.

The plan is to demolish the existing buildings and construct four new blocks. They will have a total of 10 homes for social rent, 19 flats for sale at market rent and 322 square metres of commercial space.

There will also be 29 car parking spaces, a landscaped footpath from the Common to Arden Grove and two green spaces including a courtyard.

The final drawings evolved from a design charette which allowed the local community to help shape the plans.

Cllr Robert Donald said: “We consulted intensively with the community throughout the design work and took on board the feedback to plan for much-needed new housing and business space of the highest quality.

“We have taken great care to produce a sympathetic design to fit in with the surrounding buildings and the green environment of the Common. We have also opened up the centre of the development to create a new public walkway from the Common to Arden Grove."