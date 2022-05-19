New play areas open at Harpenden parks

What better way to celebrate the onset of some summer sunshine than a trip to one of Harpenden's newly-refurbished playparks?

The facilities, at Roundwood Lane and Wood End, were among several open spaces acquired by Harpenden Town Council (HTC) in March, and also include Parva Close and Oakley road.

A public consultation, launched last July, received unprecedented numbers of responses reflecting the importance of Roundwood Lane and Wood End playgrounds to local residents. Renovations took into account the considerable number of opinions and ideas, and both locations were allocated £80K by HTC.

New play areas have opened in two Harpenden parks. - Credit: HTC

The contract for the Wood End development was awarded to Kompan Limited who designed an area for 0-12 year olds centred around an engaging nature theme that is both fun and educational, pathways have been considerably improved for accessibility, small football goals installed to encourage younger players and additional picnic benches and sensory planting area complete the space.

The Roundwood Lane development, which was awarded to Proludic Limited, required considerable renovation as the previous equipment was tired and outdated. Designers focused on exciting and diverse play equipment suitable for children of six months to 12 years old, accessibility with improved pathways and increased picnic and bench seating areas (including a bench outside the playground boundary for dog walkers).

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Lisa Scriven said: “We are thrilled that the town council has been able to make significant improvements so quickly after this acquisition. Our thanks to residents and allotment holders for their understanding and support while the work has been undertaken, and special thanks to Wood End School, with infectious enthusiasm for the new playground, who allowed access to the site.”

The day to day management of the four spaces will fall to HTC's Green Spaces Team who will continue its strong commitment to enhancing biodiversity and natural beauty and its focus on maintaining and enhancing its diverse green areas.