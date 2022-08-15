Main footpath closed while CCOS South work underway

A major footpath into St Albans city centre has been closed to allow work to progress at a major housing and commercial development.

Part of the northern side of the Victoria Street pavement, between Bricket Road and a path leading to the Waterend Barn, will be sealed off for around two months.

A light-controlled pedestrian crossing is also out of action.

The measures are to allow for landscaping work at the development known as the City Centre Opportunity Site (CCOS) South.

Pedestrians will be re-routed away from the closed footpath by signs at either end. The closure started today (Monday) and will continue until mid-October.

In addition, Bricket Road is closed to traffic between Civic Close and Victoria Street from August 17-19 to allow for work by Affinity Water and BT.

Pedestrians will be able to walk through on the Crown Court side of the road.

CCOS South is a £64 million development by St Albans district council (SADC) on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic.

It will include a residential block adjacent to a commercial one with the buildings separated by a walkway that will wind through the revitalised Quaker Garden.

Altogether, there will be 93 new homes including 60 for sale at market price and 33 for social rent. There will also be around 6,000 square metres of business space and 100 car parking spaces.

Cllr Danny Clare, vice-chair of the regeneration and business committee, said: “I’m pleased to say that work on this landmark development is progressing well.

“We have closed part of the Victoria Street pavement to allow for landscaping work at the Quaker Garden. I know this is a busy route, but we have no option but to take this action and I’m sure our residents will be understanding.

“The safety of pedestrians and other road users is of paramount concern and there will be well-signposted diversions in place to ensure that.”