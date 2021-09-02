How will new Local Plan affect Harpenden?

Published: 8:00 PM September 2, 2021

Find out how the Local Plan will affect Harpenden. - Credit: HTC

The district's Local Plan will be in the spotlight at the Harpenden Society's first public meeting of the year.

The event, at Katherine Warington School on September 23, will feature a wide-ranging talk on its implications by Cllr Jamie Day, vice chair of SADC's Local Plan advisory group.

The Society will be questioning Cllr Day about how any Local Plan can meet the Government's current housing requirements and minimising the need to offer up Green Belt land for development.

They also want to understand how infrastructure needs can be met and implemented and who pays for them, what provision will be included for much-needed affordable and social housing and the expansion of viable commercial and industrial activity to ensure Harpenden's future prosperity.

Cllr Jamie Day will feed back to the Local Plan policy committee which makes the final recommendations. Please book your seat in advance to avoid disappointment via the Society website. Parking is free. 7.45pm for an 8pm start www.harpendensociety.org