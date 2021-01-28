Published: 1:15 PM January 28, 2021

A new "call for sites" has been issued as part of the process for a new Local Plan.

The district council is asking landowners, builders and other interested groups to put forward sites within the St Albans district which might be suitable for development.

A previous call for sites was made in advance of the last Local Plan, which was formerly withdrawn last year following issues raised by government-appointed planning inspectors about some of the content and the way it was prepared.

The new plan will identify land for future housing, commercial and infrastructure developments over the next 15 years.

The “call for sites” - an exercise formally called the Housing Economic Land Availability Assessment - allows organisations and individuals to propose potential development areas to be considered that are large enough for at least five homes or 500 square metres of business space.

Land can be also be proposed for a change of use, including tree planting, renewable and low carbon energy production, biodiversity initiatives and traveller camps.

Sites can be put forward from now until 5pm on Monday, March 8. Submitted sites will then be assessed to see if they are sustainable and suitable, before being made subject to public consultation.

Councillor Jamie Day, portfolio holder for planning, said: “The call for sites is one of the first steps in creating a Local Plan for the district.

St Albans City and District Council's portfolio holder for planning, Cllr Jamie Day - Credit: Pete Stevens

“All sites that are put forward will be carefully considered to see if they can help achieve our housing and employment targets together with other objectives such as providing the infrastructure needed for growth and opportunities for tree planting or biodiversity improvements.

“Creating a Local Plan is one of the most important and challenging tasks undertaken by a local authority.

“As we move forward, we will be consulting intensively with residents, community groups and other interested organisations before any decisions are taken.”

To put forward a site, visit stalbans-consult.objective.co.uk/common/register.jsp, email planning.policy@stalbansgov.uk or post details to the Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, AL1 3JE.

Any sites that have already been put forward since 2009 do not have to be resubmitted unless there is significant updated information.