Litter pick collects 750 bags of rubbish from St Albans main roads

Published: 2:32 PM April 1, 2021

Veolia staff clearing litter from the verges of main roads in St Albans. - Credit: SADC

A staggering 750 bags of rubbish was found strewn across main roads across the district during a intensive litter pick.

Crews from council waste contractor Veolia also found 19 tyres, nine car bumpers, seven broken traffic cones, 21 metal A-frames, numerous sandbags and 13 fly-tips of wood, concrete and other debris.

Four late night litter picks took place on both sides of the North Orbital Road from the M25 junction to Sleapshyde and the A1081 London Colney bypass.

Joe Tavernier, the council’s head of community services, said: “We were astonished at the vast amounts of litter and other debris that we discovered.

“Much of it has just been chucked out of the windows of cars and other vehicles while some of it has been fly-tipped or even discarded by crews carrying out roadworks.

“This litter lout behaviour is unacceptable because it is unsightly and can be a hazard or harmful to the environment."