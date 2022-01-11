Who would you like to nominate for Mayor's Pride Awards?

Nominations have opened for this year’s St Albans Mayor’s Pride Awards - celebrating extraordinary people and outstanding organisations that make a positive contribution to the district.

They include a special Frontline Worker Award created for someone who helped deliver essential services during the pandemic.

Residents are able to nominate their community heroes from now until Monday February 7.

A judging panel will then meet to assess the nominees and decide on the winners and runners-up.

There will be a presentation ceremony, hosted by Mayor Edgar Hill, at St Michael’s Manor Hotel on March 29.

Other categories include:

Community Champion of the Year - someone who has gone out of their way to help others;

Cultural Innovation Award - a person or group that has contributed to the arts, culture or sport or simply made the district a better place to live;

Young Person of Distinction - an exceptional child or young person who deserves recognition for their talent, positivity, energy or strength of character;

Community Project of the Year - a project undertaken by a group or individual that has identified and met a local need;

Community-Oriented Business of the Year - a business that works with the public or local organisations to benefit the community;

Environmental Champion of the Year - a group or individual showing innovation or commitment to improving the environment locally;

Volunteer Award - a volunteer who has gone the extra mile or given many years of service to an organization that delivers outstanding service to the community;

Inclusive Communities Award - an individual, group or project that unites people of different backgrounds and abilities

The Mayor will also make a special award to an organisation or individual he would like to recognise during his year in office.

Cllr Hill said: “The pandemic has been very challenging for all the district’s frontline workers.

“I am sure many of our residents will want to show their appreciation by nominating somebody who lives or works in the District for this special award.

“This is our change to shine the spotlight on the unsung heroes and extraordinary organisations that make a vital contribution to our community.

How To Nominate

You can nominate in all the nine categories by completing the nomination form at https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/mayors-pride-awards.