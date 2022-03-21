After Life bench inspired by Ricky Gervais show installed in Hertfordshire
- Credit: Netflix
Netflix and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) have donated a bench to Hertfordshire inspired by Ricky Gervais' hit-TV show After Life.
The "Hope is everything" bench is known for scenes in which Tony (Gervais' character) reflects on, and shares, his experiences whilst grieving for his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman).
Hemel Hempstead has become one of 25 locations in the UK to receive such a bench ahead of the show's final season, with the town having hosted filming for many locations in After Life's fictional Tambury village.
The donated bench sits next to the Tambury Gazette filming location in Hemel’s Old Town, and features a QR code leading to the CALM initiative's website.
It is located in the Old Town High Street, outside the Community Action Dacorum offices which were used as the offices of the Tambury Gazette where Ricky Gervais’ character Tony Johnson worked.
The phrase "Hope is everything", used in the show itself, is cut into the back of the bench.
Community Action Dacorum use the location in real life, with local businesses including the House of Elliott and Artichoke also utilised during filming.
Ricky Gervais said: "We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with CALM and the great work they do.”
CALM's CEO, Simon Gunning, added: "Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.
"That is why we’re delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country - inscribed with that crucial line from the show, “Hope is everything” - to help people have those conversations and to show it’s normal to have those feelings.”