St Albans Local Plan has new target of December 2025

It could be more than three years until a Local Plan is finally approved for the St Albans district, leaving the risk of further development by appeal on the table.

That is the timetable revealed by SADC's Local Plan Advisory Group, with a provisional adoption date of December 2025.

Councillors approved a timetable for the document, which will identify land for future housing, commercial and infrastructure developments over the next 15 years.

It will also be used to safeguard the environment, enable adaptation to climate change and secure high-quality and accessible design.

The lack of a current plan has seen SADC face increasing cases of development by appeal, where developers can push forward housing schemes due to the absence of proper constraints.

Council leader Cllr Chris White, who is also chair of the advisory group, said: “The production of a Local Plan is one of the most challenging, complex and important tasks that a local authority has to undertake.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to recruit the extra specialist staff that we require and can now move on to the next steps.

“The timetable with its ambitious adoption deadline of December 2025 will give us a schedule that we will seek to follow. It demonstrates to our residents that we are committed to working at pace to getting a Local Plan in place.”

Three planners have been recruited for new Local Plan roles and all should be in post next month to carry out preparatory work, much of which is already underway.

This will involve gathering data and compiling reports on key issues such as housing, employment, sustainability and the environment.

Next July SADC will undertake what is known as the Regulation 18 Consultation across three months.

During this phase, the views and proposals of residents, community groups, businesses, landowners, property developers and other stakeholders will be sought.

After considering all representations, the council will produce a proposed draft Local Plan which will then be published and open to consultation between July-September 2024.

After all feedback is considered, the council is scheduled to submit its Local Plan in December 2024 to the Secretary of State who will appoint an independent Planning Inspector.

The Inspector will hold a public examination to assess if it is sound and that should happen at some point between December 2024 and November the following year.

If it passes the examination, Full Council will be asked to adopt it in December 2025.

Cllr White added: “Throughout the process, we will be consulting intensively with the community to gauge their views.

“It is essential that we produce a Local Plan that truly reflects our residents’ needs and aspirations, so we will want to hear from as many of them as possible when the consultations start.”

The deadline of December 2025 is a further delay to a target of autumn that year set out by SADC in January, which is already two years after a government deadline.

In November 2021, Housing Minister Christopher Pincher said all local authorities should have an up-to-date Local Plan by 2023.

Councils without an up-to-date plan risk being powerless against speculative planning applications, and central government could intervene and force a Local Plan upon local authorities.

The council faces a Government target of building more than 14,000 new homes in the period up to 2036, but this figure has been challenged by Cllr White.

It is based on the Government’s Standard Method, set out in 2018 based on 2014 data which is widely considered to be both out of date and an unreasonable approach.

The previous Draft Local Plan was withdrawn in November 2020 following issues raised by Planning Inspectors about some of the content and the way it was prepared.



