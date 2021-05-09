County council results by St Albans division in full
These are the full county council results for the St Albans division.
Hertfordshire: County Council results by division (St Albans)
Colney Heath and Marshalswick
John Hale, Liberal Democrats, 2522, (ELECTED);
Beric Read, Conservative Party, 1622;
Iain Grant, Labour Party, 335;
James Ryan, Green Party, 315.
Harpenden North East
Paul De Kort, Liberal Democrats, 2063 (ELECTED)
David Williams, Conservative Party, 2022;
Nina Vinther, Green Party, 435;
James Gill, Labour Party, 420.
Harpenden Rural
Annie Brewster, Conservative Party, 2883 (ELECTED);
Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrats, 1253;
Symon Vegro, Labour Party, 531;
Dee Thomas, Green Party, 341.
Harpenden South West
Teresa Heritage, Conservative Party, 2942 (ELECTED);
Jeffrey Phillips, Liberal Democrats, 1325;
Kyle Riley, Green Party, 654;
Linda Spiri, Labour Party, 453.
London Colney
Sarah Tallon, Conservative Party, 1153 (ELECTED);
Dreda Gordon, Labour Party, 948;
Liz Needham, Liberal Democrats, 803;
Matt Fisher, Green Party, 265.
St Albans Central
Christopher White, Liberal Democrats, 3461 (ELECTED);
Georgie Calle, Conservative Party, 923;
Candy Whittome, Green Party, 666;
David Allan, Labour Party, 509.
St Albans East
Anthony Rowlands, Liberal Democrats, 3014 (ELECTED);
Richard Curthoys, Conservative Party, 960;
John Paton, Labour Party, 551;
Caro Hall, Green Party, 391.
St Albans North
Helen Campbell, Liberal Democrats, 2839 (ELECTED);
Salih Gaygusuz, Conservative Party, 1256;
Jeremy Newmark, Labour and Co-operative Party, 628;
Danielle Durant-Taylor, Green Party, 374;
David Thurston, Reform UK, 72.
St Albans South
Sandy Walkington, Liberal Democrats, 3575 (ELECTED);
Susan Devi, Conservative Party, 1174;
Janet Smith, Labour Party, 610;
Jon Littlewood, Green Party, 309;
Andrew Butchart, Reform UK, 80.
St Stephen’s
Stella Nash, Conservative Party, 2408 (ELECTED);
Emma Matanle, Liberal Democrats, 2188;
Janet Blackwell, Labour Party, 330;
Nick Bainbridge, Green Party, 291.