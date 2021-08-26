News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Contractors cover over water leaks caused when resurfacing road

Matt Adams

Published: 5:17 PM August 26, 2021    Updated: 5:22 PM August 26, 2021
Water leak in Cavendish Road, St Albans.

Water leak in Cavendish Road, St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

Three major water leaks were covered over by county council contractors resurfacing a St Albans street.

Torrents of water are still gushing down Cavendish Road, in the Fleetville area, but representatives from Herts county council contractors have left the scene.

Residents watched in disbelief as workmen covered the leaks with asphalt, leaving many households without water.

One of the water leaks in Cavendish Road, St Albans.

One of the water leaks in Cavendish Road, St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

Affinity Water has been informed that there are medium severity leaks in the road, and are expected on the scene later today, at which point they will have to dig up the road again to fix the problems.

District council leader Cllr Chris White, who represents the Clarence ward, visited residents to arrange for them to receive emergency water supplies from SADC.

He said: "This is astonishing bungling by Eurovia working directly for the county council. And where are Affinity Water? There are houses with no water supply - this constitutes an emergency!"

HCC is aware of the problems and has been approached for a comment.

District council leader Cllr Chris White inspects the leaks in Cavendish Road, St Albans.

