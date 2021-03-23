Covid A Year On: Marking National Day of Reflection in St Albans and beyond

Published: 8:49 AM March 23, 2021

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith is supporting the National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown. Picture: Photo Synergy - Credit: Archant

Today marks a National Day of Reflection commemorating the anniversary of the start of the UK's first Covid lockdown, with people encouraged to take part in a minute's silence at 12 noon.

The St Albans flag will fly at half-mast from the Museum + Gallery, and this evening the chandeliers will be switched on to light up the building.

End-of-life charity Marie Curie is encouraging people to place yellow flowers in their windows and shine a light at 8pm to remember the victims of Covid, while also providing a gesture of support to all of those who have suffered grief and bereavement and may be experiencing feelings of loneliness at this time.

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith said: “We have all lived through a most anxious and difficult year and as well as reflecting on those who have died, I will be thinking of the many people who have risen to the challenge of helping our community.

“They include our wonderful doctors and nurses, our key workers, charity volunteers and other unsung heroes who have been out and about looking after people.

“Although COVID-19 has been a frightening experience, it has also brought people together and brought out the best in them.”

Herts police will also be honouring the minute's silence with their flag at half-mast outside police HQ in Welwyn Garden City.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “We will be taking time to remember all those who have died during the pandemic, including much-loved serving and retired police officers and staff members, as we have not been able to mark their tragic passing as we normally would due to restrictions.

“As this year anniversary of the first lockdown passes with us all still living and working under lockdown, I also want to publicly thank my hardworking team – the officers and staff who have continued to work round-the-clock to keep people safe, during these difficult times.

“It hasn’t been easy for our teams. They’ve been on patrol, working to keep people safe throughout the pandemic, potentially putting themselves at risk, wearing PPE to protect themselves where possible. And they’ve done a great job supporting our communities, engaging, explaining and encouraging members of the public to follow the rules and, if necessary, enforcing the legislation that was put in place to protect public health.”