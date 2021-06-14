News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Local Council

Have your say on St Stephen Neighbourhood Plan

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:29 AM June 14, 2021   
St Stephen's Church in St Albans.

St Stephen's Church in St Albans. - Credit: Google Street View

Residents, businesses and community groups are being consulted about a Neighbourhood Plan for the parish of St Stephen.

This will provide guidance on what development is considered acceptable and can indicate locations for new homes, infrastructure, community facilities and business premises.

St Stephen Parish Council has drawn up a draft plan up to 2036 alongside the district council.

SADC is now undertaking the final round of consultation before the plan is submitted to an independent planning inspector for examination.

Details of how to view the St Stephen Neighbourhood Plan and respond to the consultation, can be found on SADC’s website: https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning.

The consultation runs for six weeks until Friday July 16.

You may also want to watch:

All of the feedback will then be analysed to see if any changes should be made to the draft plan.

Cllr Chris White, chair of SADC’s policy committee, said: “Neighbourhood Plans provide us with important guidance on the kind of developments that are acceptable to people at a local level.

Most Read

  1. 1 All you need to know about St Albans Cathedral's Alban Pilgrimage this year
  2. 2 June 21: Will Step 4 lifting of coronavirus restrictions be delayed until July?
  3. 3 Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19
  1. 4 Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Sandridge
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A penthouse apartment at St Albans' Gabriel Square
  3. 6 Resident accused of 'land-grab' over bid to annexe amenity space
  4. 7 Detective hopes sentence 'sends clear message' after car cruise crash drivers jailed
  5. 8 Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes
  6. 9 Take a trip to the seaside for fun adaptation of The Comedy of Errors at the Roman Theatre festival
  7. 10 George Street traders call for permanent pedestrianisation as street closure debate continues

“I ask everyone with an interest in the future development of St Stephen parish to take a look at the draft neighbourhood plan and provide any comments they may have.”

Hard copies of the plan are available to view at the Parish Council office in Station Road, Bricket Wood. Due to COVID precautions, an appointment needs to be made beforehand: https://ststephen-pc.gov.uk/.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel

Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The London Road property is part of St Albans' Gabriel Square development. Picture: Collinson Hall

COVID makes houses Hertfordshire's hottest properties

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Albans cathedral is just one of the city centre's attractions. 

St Albans crowned UK's cleanest city

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Skyswood Primary

Football club donates pitch to St Albans primary school

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus