Have your say on St Stephen Neighbourhood Plan

Published: 11:29 AM June 14, 2021

Residents, businesses and community groups are being consulted about a Neighbourhood Plan for the parish of St Stephen.

This will provide guidance on what development is considered acceptable and can indicate locations for new homes, infrastructure, community facilities and business premises.

St Stephen Parish Council has drawn up a draft plan up to 2036 alongside the district council.

SADC is now undertaking the final round of consultation before the plan is submitted to an independent planning inspector for examination.

Details of how to view the St Stephen Neighbourhood Plan and respond to the consultation, can be found on SADC’s website: https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning.

The consultation runs for six weeks until Friday July 16.

You may also want to watch:

All of the feedback will then be analysed to see if any changes should be made to the draft plan.

Cllr Chris White, chair of SADC’s policy committee, said: “Neighbourhood Plans provide us with important guidance on the kind of developments that are acceptable to people at a local level.

“I ask everyone with an interest in the future development of St Stephen parish to take a look at the draft neighbourhood plan and provide any comments they may have.”

Hard copies of the plan are available to view at the Parish Council office in Station Road, Bricket Wood. Due to COVID precautions, an appointment needs to be made beforehand: https://ststephen-pc.gov.uk/.