Have your say on the future of south west Herts

A partnership between various local councils aims to shape a strategic plan for the future of south west Herts - and YOUR views are crucial.

The South West Hertfordshire 2050 - Realising Our Potential document, includes a draft vision and objectives for the area until 2050.

It marks the first formal plan-making stage for the South West Herts Joint Strategic Plan (JSP), which is being drawn up by councils including Hertsmere, St Albans, Dacorum, Three Rivers and Watford, supported by County Hall.

The document covers all aspects of life in that part of Herts and considers how to tackle the big issues and opportunities that lie ahead for the area, including the challenges of climate change.

Responses to a public consultation will help shape the more detailed content of the plan as it progresses.

Chair of the SW Herts Member Group, St Albans council leader Cllr Chris White said: “South west Hertfordshire is a wonderful place to live, work and visit – but we need to think about the future.

“The five local authorities which make up the area, supported by Hertfordshire County Council, have been working on a plan which will address key issues and opportunities for our area until 2050, such as climate change and the transition to zero carbon.



“This document marks the first step towards delivering that plan, and we want to hear from you on the particular issues that matter to you. Every comment matters to us.



“At this stage, we don’t know yet where growth should go, but we know we want it to happen sustainably, and we want the key pieces of infrastructure in place to support that growth.



“Tell us how you think our area can realise its full potential - your views will help shape the future of south west Hertfordshire.”

Hertsmere Cllr Dr Harvey Cohen added: "The vision and objectives in this document will inform that plan and provide a bedrock from which all future decisions about the JSP will be made.

"It's vital as many people as possible comment on this document, so we can be sure the final plan reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents and businesses."

The JSP will not replace councils' Local Plans, and the full document is available to view at www.swhertsplan.com/consultation.

Responses can be submitted until 5pm on Friday November 4.