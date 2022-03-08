News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Local Council

Fears over parking and size of new development on St Albans builders merchant

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:40 PM March 8, 2022
Cresswick's plans for the Cape Road site.

Cresswick's plans for the Cape Road site. - Credit: Cresswick

A former St Albans builders merchant will be transformed after developers were given the green light to build 37 new homes on the site - despite concerns over parking.

Last week, councillors backed plans to build the new homes and flats adjacent to Cape Road despite worries about an overdevelopment of the site.

Developers Cresswick will be allowed to build 25 apartments and 12 townhouses as part of the plans, which would see the brownfield site brought back into use.

The council had received 48 objections to the scheme, which included concerns about a loss of daylight to nearby properties and whether the new units are too small.

Speaking at the district council’s Planning Referrals Committee on February 28, the developers agent Mark Harris said the proposals “offers significant benefits for your district and locality”, including new housing and re-use of a vacant site.

Mr Harris added the development offers a “high quality design consistent with your locality”.

Ward Cllr Anthony Rowlands (Liberal Democrat, Ashley) said residents accept the site is suitable for development, but asked whether this would be an appropriate balance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Harpenden church treasurer jailed for five and a half years
  2. 2 Warner Bros make ‘five-figure donation’ after St Albans Wonka filming
  3. 3 Woman dies after suffering 'medical emergency' on M25 motorway
  1. 4 Driver leaves scene after 11-year-old boy injured in crash near St Albans
  2. 5 A £3m family home close to St Albans' Verulamium Park
  3. 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  4. 7 First pictures show Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in St Albans
  5. 8 Five arrested in major St Albans and London Colney drugs bust
  6. 9 24-7 alcohol delivery service approved from St Albans warehouse
  7. 10 Timothée Chalamet pictured in St Albans for Wonka 2023 filming

He said despite communication from the developers, “nothing fundamental has changed” to address concerns about the size of the development.

He also noted a letter from Herts police which pointed out the risk of cramped living standards, and claimed some of the communal space could put tenants at risk of burglaries.

Councillors said they were in favour of developments on brownfield sites, but echoed concerns about whether it would constitute an overdevelopment of the plot.

However, officers had recommended the scheme for approval, saying the development would provide new flats in a sustainable location and would not cause a significant impact on the local character.

The meeting’s chair Cllr Jamie Day said: “I agree with the debate, this is a prime site for developing but it’s a bit disappointing the car parking isn’t more sufficient, and the affordable housing has been diluted through the viability assessment, which again I find disappointing.”

The plans were backed by councillors by 9-1.

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Wonka filming has started in St Albans today (March 3).

Wonka Watch | Live

Live updates as Wonka 2023 Warner Bros filming begins in St Albans

Live Desk

Logo Icon
A first look at set preperations on the new Wonka film in St Albans.

Wonka Watch | Gallery

Pictures show first look inside Wonka set at Verulamium Park in St Albans

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
India Garden and an associated garage in St Albans have been served with closure notices

St Albans Magistrates Court

India Garden restaurant and garage shut down after St Albans drugs bust

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Five Hertfordshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February.

Five streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon