News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Local Council

City centre businesses opening toilet facilities to public

person

Laura Bill

Published: 4:00 PM September 21, 2022
City centre businesses are being invited to open their toilet facilities to the public.

City centre businesses are being invited to open their toilet facilities to the public. - Credit: Matt Adams

Restaurants, pubs and other businesses are set to open their toilet facilities so members of the public can spend a penny.

The Community Toilet Scheme is free of charge and there will be no need to make a purchase, as the district council will pay them a fee.

Street signs and window stickers will be put in place to highlight establishments taking part in the initiative, and council staff will make regular inspections to ensure the toilets are kept clean and well-maintained.

A 12-month pilot scheme for the city centre has been approved by the council’s public realm committee, starting later this year with a £3,000 budget. If successful it may be rolled out to other parts of the district.

Cllr Allison Wren, the committee’s vice-chair and lead councillor for public conveniences, said: “I am hoping for a good response from our local businesses to the trial.

“Not only will they receive an annual fee, but providing community toilets will enhance their reputation as it is a public-spirited thing to do. It will be greatly appreciated by residents and visitors.”

The council recently closed ageing public conveniences at Spicer Street and Verulamium Park because of anti-social incidents and a lack of modern baby-changing and disabled facilities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Action taken after mouse spotted in St Albans Wetherspoons
  2. 2 Sopwell pub closing its doors
  3. 3 St Albans and Harpenden area bin collection changes for the Queen's funeral
  1. 4 Historic novel covers 120 years of life in Harpenden and Batford
  2. 5 Strike to hit Thameslink on bumper day for Premier League football
  3. 6 Saints suffer giant-killing as AFC Sudbury dump them out of FA Cup
  4. 7 St Albans Local Plan has new target of December 2025
  5. 8 Sudbury defeat and exit from FA Cup leaves Allinson at lowest ebb
  6. 9 Foodies rejoice! Feastival returns this weekend
  7. 10 Foodies flock to Harpenden for annual festival

Cllr Wren added: “The pilot will partly focus on providing superior community toilets near the closed facilities.

“One advantage of having toilets within busy buildings like restaurants or pubs is that there is no opportunity for the sort of antisocial activity that sometimes happens at isolated toilet blocks.

“We will only include businesses that can provide facilities for all needs, including less able people, in the pilot.

“There will be a cost to our hard-pressed budget for this innovative scheme, but it will be much less than the cost of refurbishing out-of-date facilities or building new ones. We will evaluate the reaction of the public and businesses to the trial before deciding whether to extend the scheme to other areas.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Hatfield's Galleria.

Paedophile duped by police sting at Galleria

Laura Bill

person
Police activity in Belmont Hill, St Albans today (September 13, 2022)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

'Hand grenade' uncovered in St Albans street

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a report of burglary at Sopwell House Hotel and Country Club

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Staff room 'burgled' at St Albans hotel and spa

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Snow White at the Alban Arena was axed after just seven days.

Panto company suing council for compensation over Arena closure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon