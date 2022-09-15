Major delays in city centre development site

A St Albans city centre regeneration project will not be finished until almost six months after its scheduled completion date.

The City Centre Opportunity Site South (CCOS South) project will include 93 flats, including 33 for social rent, and new commercial floor space on the former police station and NHS site in Victoria Street.

The development was expected to be completed by October 2022, but this has now been pushed back to next March.

The budget for the scheme has also increased to £64m - £15m more than the £49m figure which was originally agreed.

Work is still underway on the CCOS South site. - Credit: Matt Adams

A spokesperson for SADC explained the reasons why the completion date has been delayed: "The delays relate to changes arising from the Grenfell tragedy and subsequent changes to buildings warranties by NHBC [National House Building Council] in relation to ‘green walls’. NHBC are the building warranty provider for this project.

"At the point of planning, and contract, our plans reflected the then existing guidance for green walls. However following the Grenfell Tower fire NHBC has confirmed they will not provide warranties for buildings above 11 metres in height. This change required us to provide a different design, apply for planning permission and order alternative materials."

To date costs have been kept within the approved budget.

Marketing of the new accommodation is due to start in September.

The council remains confident about the sales and lettings of the development despite the worsening economic landscape.

"To date St Albans district has been relatively insulated from downturns in property values. While this is always a risk we are seeing considerable interest from the public in this high quality development and expect the marketing campaign in September to build on this interest level.

"In the event of vacant properties arising from a downturn in the market, there are a number of other alternatives the council can pursue."