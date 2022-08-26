City road closures 'discriminate' against vulnerable residents

The Café on the Corner in Catherine Street is run by Camphill Village Trust. - Credit: Matt Adams

The planned closure of major city centre streets will discriminate against some of the most vulnerable residents of St Albans, the district council leader has been warned.

Sir Ian Magee, former head of profession for operational delivery for the whole civil service and current senior fellow for the Institute of Government, has issued a damning critique of the proposals to Cllr Chris White.

Cllr White, alongside Cllrs Helen Campbell and Allison Wren, sit on the specially formed St Albans Project Board which will make the final decision on whether the 18-month trial closure of High Street, George Street and Market Place will proceed.

But he is also the county councillor covering Catherine Street, home to residents with learning disabilities supported by the Camphill Village Trust.

Sir Ian explained: "We have a son who has mental health issues and he has a learning disability. He is supported by Camphill Village Trust and in the last few years, has been able to live independently in Catherine Street.

"I understand there is a proposal to close the High Street again and I write to object in the strongest possible terms. I don’t think all the implications of this can have been properly thought through.

"As was only too evident when it was closed before closure will mean all traffic reroutes along Catherine Street. Although traffic was lighter during that period because of Covid, huge traffic jams resulted. Catherine Street struggles to cope with normal traffic volumes never mind a doubling of them.

"There are perhaps 10 other residents who have similar disabilities to Ed and live in Catherine Street supported by Camphill. In addition, the Café on The Corner in Catherine Street provides training for other Camphill residents who travel there from other Camphill supported accommodation, and use the Café frequently.

"It is obvious that those who are disabled as I describe will be more at risk in attempting to cross a hugely congested Catherine Street. The pollution effects should also be obvious.

"In deliberately taking action that will double Catherine Street traffic the council will be discriminating against some of the most vulnerable residents of St Albans. Please think again."

Cllr White responded: "The email was a new angle - and concerning - and I have asked the county council for comments.

"I will probably need more details from the correspondent but will get back to him when I have had the initial response from the county council. Obviously I will go back to him within the next few days anyway if I don't hear anything from county."



