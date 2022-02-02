Action on asbestos means Alban Arena reopening imminent
- Credit: Alan Davies
After months of closure, the Alban Arena should be reopening its doors in the late spring.
The popular entertainment venue was closed at short notice in December after it was discovered that asbestos had become exposed in a ceiling.
Some particles of asbestos dust had fallen onto the stage equipment below, though air tests showed there was no immediate risk to performers, staff or the audience.
Building owners St Albans district council (SADC) decided to cancel the annual pantomime and the early 2022 programme as a precaution.
Work to decontaminate the area and remove asbestos is being carried out at an estimated cost of £237,000 and is scheduled to be completed later this month.
The Arena will then be back in action shortly after final safety checks are completed and bookings confirmed.
Cllr Anthony Rowlands, chair of SADC's public realm committee, said: “This is a most unfortunate event, but we have moved swiftly to minimise the disruption it has caused by wasting no time in initiating repair work.
Most Read
- 1 Metroline 'intends' to axe 84 bus route
- 2 Inside Hope House - St Albans' innovative new haven for homeless
- 3 Later alcohol licence granted to backstreet pub
- 4 Another closure order shuts down drugs den
- 5 Harpenden teen stars in Toyota advert
- 6 New crisp bag recycling project launched by St Albans school
- 7 Three Hertfordshire areas make 'most expensive outside London' list
- 8 Coach driver killed and motorist arrested following M1 collision
- 9 City centre businesses set for financial boost in wake of Covid restrictions easing
- 10 'No ifs, no buts' - Bim Afolami calls for full publication of Sue Gray report
“It was a terrible shame that the pantomime had to be cancelled along with some other acts, but I’m sure our residents will understand that we had no other option with health and safety being our paramount concern.
“If all the necessary works go to schedule, we hope that a reopening is now only a month or two away.
“Asbestos was used in the construction of the Arena more than 50 years ago like other buildings of a similar age and we follow statutory regulations, including regular inspections, to ensure it is kept safe.”