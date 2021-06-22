11 things you might not know about St Albans' new Mayor

Published: 2:05 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM June 22, 2021

Cllr Edgar Hill has been elected the new Mayor of St Albans - but do you know anything about him? Here are 11 facts about our new first citizen and his role...

1. Cllr Hill has been a district councillor since 2014, representing Verulam ward.

2. He is the city’s 477th Mayor with the first having been appointed in 1553.

3. His role involves chairing full council meetings and represent the city at a variety of events, often involving voluntary and charity groups.

4. His deputy for his year in office is Cllr Helen Campbell who was first elected to the council in 2018.

5. Cllr Hill's chosen charity for the year is Youth Talk, which provides free and confidential counselling to young people aged 13 to 25 across the district.

6. Cllr Hill was born to an Italian mother and English father and brought up in Milan and Radlett.

7. After settling in Hertfordshire he completed his secondary education at Queens’ School, Bushey.

8. After leaving school, he went into financial services and has now worked in the industry in various roles for 40 years.

9. He has lived in St Albans for 12 years and has a son and two daughters.

10. Cllr Hill is fluent in Italian and French.

11. He is a keen golfer, skier and tennis player, and also plays darts for the Farriers Arms in Lower Dagnall Street.



