Community living advent calendar lights up St Albans

Residents in the Carlisle and Waverley area of St Albans have brought their livnig advent calendar to life this year, despite the pandemic. Picture: CWARA Archant

Residents of eight St Albans streets have come together to bring their annual living advent calendar to life this year.

For the last five years, friends, families and neighbours in the Carlisle and Waverley area of St Albans have created 24 different advent window displays in the run up to Christmas Eve, festively gathering to reveal a new window each evening in aid of their chosen Christmas charities.

In line with coronavirus restrictions, the Carlisle and Waverly Area Residents’ Association (CWARA) took a slightly different approach to the advent event this year, by inviting people to enjoy the windows in their own time while they follow a festive trail around the windows and find and solve the hidden clues.

There is also a prize draw for quiz answers, with all encouraged to take part and join in the fun.

The charities CWARA are supporting through the living advent calendar this year are Carers in Hertfordshire and Youth Talk, and were chosen for their impact and support during the pandemic.

Cathy Williams Gunn, CWARA’s events manager said: “This neighbourhood is close-knit and full of kind and creative people and this is such a cheerful thing to do at this cold and dark time of year.

“We do hope people will join in, enjoy our festive trail and support our Christmas charities.”

The CWARA Living Advent event runs from until December 24.

To donate to the charities supported by the event, and information about the living advent calendar, including the light-up schedule and quiz sheet, visit CWARA’s Virgin Money Giving page.

