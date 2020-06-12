Advanced search

St Albans Cathedral reimagines the 2020 Alban Pilgrimage

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 June 2020

St Albans Cathedral is calling for all to join in the celebrations of Saint Alban � Britain�s first Saint. Picture: Richard Gillin

Richard Gillin

St Albans Cathedral is calling for all to join in the celebrations of Alban – Britain’s first Saint – which will be live streamed on June 21.

A special Eucharist from the Shrine of St Alban, will be streamed on YouTube, and led by the Bishop of St Albans.

It will include the Revd Richard Coles, parish priest, broadcaster and former Communard, with readings from St Albans MP Daisy Cooper, and contributions from other churches throughout the world.

Revd Richard Coles said: “St Alban was my point of entry to faith, in the church dedicated to him at Holborn in London, so I am delighted and honoured to be asked to preach his pilgrimage in the place, digitally reconfigured, where he laid down his life, so the good news could bring new life to all who heard it.”

The Cathedral is also working in partnership with the local authority to mark this ‘Alban weekend’, including a video with a demonstration of how to make and display red roses, symbolising Alban’s martyrdom, and self-guided pilgrim walks and trails available on the Cathedral website.

You may also want to watch:

Now that a date has been given for the opening of places of worship for private prayer, the Cathedral looks forward to welcoming visitors and pilgrims, as they re-engage once more with the city’s spiritual home.

In particular, the 12ft puppets from the yearly procession will be displayed, along with a special exhibition that’s been created by The Friends of St Albans Cathedral during lockdown.

Canon Chancellor, The Revd Dr Kevin Walton, said: “While we cannot hold our wonderful Alban Pilgrimage in the usual way this year, through live streaming our service and other activities, we will be able to reach out more widely across the country and indeed the world, to celebrate the significance of St Alban.

“We hope all people, near and far, will join in this celebration of our city’s patron, and of Britain’s First Saint.”

Councillor Mandy McNeil said: “The annual St Albans Pilgrimage is one of our district’s most important events, with people travelling from around the world to remember and honour Britain’s First Saint.

“It is thanks to the Cathedral’s inspired reimagining of the Pilgrimage online, in the face of social distancing, which led to St Albans BID proposal of a virtual St Albans Street Festival, so residents and virtual visitors from around the world can still join in the celebrations.”

The Alban Pilgrimage Eucharist will be live streamed on YouTube at 10am - https://www.youtube.com/user/stalbanscathedral.

Black Lives Matter march set for St Albans

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans' Verulamium Park

The St Albans Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Claire Connold.

Students hold Black Lives Matter demonstration in St Albans city centre

Students hold a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration in St Albans city centre.

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

