Live Nativity event bringing Christmas magic to baptist church

The animals of Ark Farm will be appearing at a Christmas event at Dagnall Street Church in St Albans. Picture: Ark Farm Archant

A city centre church is set to transform into a magical animal wonderland to recapture the magic of the first Christmas.

Dagnall Street Baptist Church will host its Messy Church event with the help of Ark Farm, who bring farm animals into schools, children’s centres and care homes.

The event runs from 10.30am-12.30pm on Saturday December 12.

The church will be filling its outside area with festive fun and inviting the people of St Albans to drop by and experience what it would have been like in the stable for the Nativity, bringing the story of the very first Christmas to life in an event the whole family can enjoy.

Visitors can meet, pet, and learn about the animals, including a donkey, some sheep, chickens, geese, and goats.

This year’s event will follow careful social distancing guidelines, but keep all of the fun visitors will have experienced in previous years. After meeting the animals visitors can enjoy refreshments and a nativity trail before collecting their very own goody bag.

The animal magic event is part of Dagnall Street’s successful Messy Church, a fun filled way for families to spend quality time together.

“Our annual farmyard fun messy church is a wonderful way to start the festive season, and much needed after a challenging year,” said the Reverend Simon Carver.

“As we look towards Christmas many of us are focused on embracing our family and remembering what is important to us, perhaps even more than in previous years. We want to share with everyone the story behind the holiday and we welcome you to come down, enjoy the fun and find out more.”

Dagnall Street Baptist, one of the oldest baptist churches in the country, is located on Upper Dagnall Street in the city centre, opposite the entrance to Christopher Place car park. It has run Messy Church since 2011 providing a fun and welcoming space to hundreds of St Albans families. More information can be found on the church website at www.dsbc.org.uk