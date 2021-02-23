Herts duo deliver 'heartwarming' virtual performing arts classes to children

Published: 2:17 PM February 23, 2021

Little Club was founded in March 2020 to bring free weekly performing arts classes to little ones to keep them entertained and connected with their friends - Credit: Little Club

Trying your best to keep little ones entertained? With children across the district cooped up indoors under the national lockdown, two life-long friends sought out a solution to the problem...

Launched by Sophie Adams and Lucy Spafford in March 2020, Little Club began as a platform to provide free weekly performing arts classes to keep children connected and entertained. Fast forward to February 2021, and they have gained momentum, making links with children across the district and wider Hertfordshire area.

Hertfordshire born and bred Lucy and Sophie had worked together for over a decade at a St Albans theatre school before joining forces last year.

Lucy Spafford (left) and Sophie Adams (right) launched Little Club in March 2020 - Credit: Little Club

With both Sophie and Lucy losing their theatre and vocal work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed like perfect timing to set up their business.

Initially starting out with free Little Performer classes via Zoom, the interest in Little Club has snowballed, and the duo hope to launch physical in person classes when restrictions allow.

Little Club - Credit: Little Club

Through the venture, Sophie and Lucy have also formed a special bond with Crabtree Primary School in Harpenden, with many of the attendees and their parents hailing from the school. The club also now operates in five nurseries, featuring their own collection of Little Club songs written by Lucy herself.

They also hope to bring back some performing classes in the near future, with a small fee per class. Sophie said: "The performing arts has so many benefits for little people, but fundamentally it helps to build confidence. It also aids concentration, and enables them to express themselves both verbally and through facial expressions and body language."

And with their work being so important, Sophie and Lucy will be running a free Easter event, Alice's Easter Wonderland, on Zoom.

Alice's Easter Wonderland is a free Easter event presented by Little Club - Credit: Little Club

"Setting up a business together has been the best decision we've ever made," Sophie added. "Our skill sets complement one another perfectly, and we seem to work seamlessly together which makes us the perfect team.

"What makes Little Club so different is that we have a genuine passion and love for what we do and this shines through in everything we do! We're both very much perfectionists and we strive to go that extra mile for every birthday party that we host or class that we teach.

"We're so excited for the future of Little Club, and we hope we continue to grow and flourish. It's heart-warming to see the positive influence we've had, and to be able to give something back to the community in these difficult times."

To find out more about Little Club, their classes and future packages, visit their website and Facebook page.

