New awards to celebrate extraordinary businesses and individuals

Published: 8:30 AM January 11, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM January 12, 2021

Penny Joyner-Platt (right) with Kate Gregory at the Little Ankle Biters Herts launch at Paradise Wildlife Park in October 2020 - Credit: Tigz Rice

A Herts-wide family and lifestyle website has launched their first ever awards today (Monday, January 11).

Little Ankle Biters Hertfordshire is calling for people across the county to start nominating their favourite local family-friendly businesses for the first ever Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards.

The initiative is founded and organised by Penny Joyner-Platt, who lived in St Albans for 11 years before moving to Hitchin.

READ MORE: Mum’s the word! Hertfordshire mum launches free family guide to keep kids entertained across the county

The awards, which are to be held annually, will also honour individuals and organisations who have made an extraordinary impact in their community especially those who have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardworking people behind Hertfordshire's family-friendly community are to be nominated across 17 award categories, including Best Children’s Activity Class, Best Place to Eat, Best New Business, Best Community Spirit and Mumpreneur of the Year.

You may also want to watch:

Businesses with the majority of nominations in each category will be shortlisted and entered into a public vote throughout February.

Penny said: “Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards have been set up to help have a positive impact on people, life and businesses across Hertfordshire.

“Now, more than ever, people have rallied together, and individuals and businesses are performing inspirational acts and extraordinary endeavours to help our county, towns and villages.

"Last year was an enormous challenge for everyone – for parents and carers trying to keep a protective layer of positivity around our family unit, and for family friendly businesses that needed to adapt and change like a chameleon to ensure survival.

“The Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards are nominated and voted for by local people, providing us all with a chance to put a smile on the faces of those who have worked amazingly hard to keep our families safe, happy and entertained”

To nominate your favourite family friendly business in Hertfordshire that deserves a Little Ankle Biters’ Award, and to see all the categories, visit herts.ankle-biters.co.uk/little-ankle-biters-herts-awards-nominations-are-open/

Nominations are now open and close January 29.

A shortlist will be revealed when voting opens from week commencing February 2, followed by an event to announce the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards winners in March.