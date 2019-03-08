Advanced search

St Albans Chamber of Commerce director leaves to found marketing company

PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 June 2019

Lisa Bates-Wallis is leaving the St Albans Chamber of Commerce to found her own marketing company. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

The executive director of St Albans Chamber of Commerce has left to found her own marketing company.

Lisa Bates-Wallis, who lives in St Albans and has worked with the Chamber of Commerce for 14 years, has now formed Lisa Bates Marketing which will specialise in events organising, social media and PR.

During her time at the Chamber, Lisa was one of the organisation's most prominent ambassadors. She organised networking sessions to introduce local business people and arranged larger events such as the annual St George's Day lunch.

She said: "I have really enjoyed being part of the St Albans business community and have had so much pleasure helping businesses thrive over so many years, meeting some incredible and inspiring people along the way.

"There is so much talent in the St Albans district and that is something I will always endeavour to showcase and celebrate."

