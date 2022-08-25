'Limited consultation' on impact of city centre road closures

Were the right people asked whether a trial into St Albans city centre road closures should go ahead?

That's the question being asked by St Albans District Chamber of Commerce ahead of Herts county council (HCC) closing High Street, George Street and Market Place for a 18-month experiment into pedestrianisation.

The closures, which were originally introduced for social distancing post-lockdown, were supposed to commence in August, but so far no confirmation has been forthcoming from HCC about when they will actually proceed.

In a correspondence to members, the Chamber said: "Details of this proposal have not been widely circulated and consultation seems to have been limited to the area that may be subject to the closures and does not consider the impact on the wider city.

"While there are pros and cons to this plan, we feel that it should be given a wider circulation, for you to be able to comment to HCC/SADC."

This has been backed up by the manager of the Maltings Shopping Centre Phil Corrigan, who said: "From a business perspective surely the correct way would be to research into these proposed closures to establish some base data before implementing the changes and then consider the impact during the trial rather than after an 18 month trial.

"This city is not about a short stretch of A road, this proposed closure will impact on businesses throughout the city centre and the residential areas where traffic will divert to as happened last time.”

Steve Walker, managing director of estate agents Collinson Hall, agreed the consultation had been limited.

“We act on behalf of a local charity who own a significant number of commercial and residential properties in Catherine Street. Having only very recently been made aware of the consultation that is currently in process and being concerned about the wellbeing of the charity’s tenants we were asked to email 30-plus tenants only three of which have responded to say they have received a letter. Others, now that they are aware, will be making representations.

"The head of the charity and I met with Cllr Chris White on Monday, who sits on the project board for the proposed road closure trial and Catherine Street falls within his patch as a county council representative.

"He made the point that he needed to hear from residents rather than landlords, if this is the case I guess it is up to the residents to make their voices heard. Having acknowledged that there is no residents association for Catherine Street at the moment Cllr White said he would ask if one of the established associations who are being consulted would consider including Catherine Street in their reach rather than forming one from scratch which would take some time.

"We also asked if there were any proposals for air quality monitoring in Catherine Street, in particular for a baseline check prior to the trial, and Cllr White said he was going to ask the team at HCC about this.”

Herts county council chairman Cllr Annie Brewster said she had been contacted by many concerned residents, shops, businesses and nearby schools regarding the impact further road closures will have on both the visitor economy, emergency services response times and traffic congestion in St Albans.

"I have advised them that the county council is only the enabler of any future road closure trials as district and borough councils in Hertfordshire have to agree to any trials as they know their areas best. Some have and some have not chosen to take their schemes forward.

"The St Albans district councillors who will make the final decision on road closure trials for the next 18 months are Cllrs Chris White, Helen Campbell and Allison Wren.

"There must be 100 per cent agreement on the specially formed St Albans Project Board they sit on for the trials to commence.”

Herts county council has been asked for clarification on whether the consultation will be extended and a date the trial is expected to go ahead. Comment on the scheme by emailing highstreetrecovery@hertfordshire.gov.uk