St Albans Lifeboats charity appealing for new blood
- Credit: RNLI St Albans
Despite the city's landlocked status, the St Albans branch of the RNLI has been raising money for lifeboats for over 100 years.
But the pandemic forced them to suspend their activities and cancel most of the celebrations planned for their centenary year in 2020.
The branch has a rich history which includes funding three lifeboats:
* an offshore lifeboat based at New Quay, Cardiganshire, between 1948 and 1970 which is recorded as having saved 79 lives
* a D-class inflatable inshore rescue boat based at Burnham on Crouch 1969 to 1973
* a prototype for the Atlantic class of rigid inflatables which was stationed at West Mersea from 1972 to 1976.
The branch also distinguished itself - and St Albans - by funding a Spitfire fighter plane for the war effort in 1940.
Most Read
- 1 Large fire breaks out at outbuilding on Harpenden Road in St Albans
- 2 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
- 3 Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station
- 4 Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans
- 5 Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden
- 6 Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire
- 7 Man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after B653 crash
- 8 Area Guide: The historic market town of Hitchin
- 9 St Albans Muslim: Why I choose to wear a hijab
- 10 Scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre wins appeal
Now members are keen to re-start their traditional activities - and invent new fun ways to encourage support for the RNLI volunteers who crew the nation's lifeboats and beach lifeguard stations.
Plans are already in hand for a summer party including a talk and film show about the work of the RNLI, a quiz evening with fish and chips supper, an outing to Dover - to visit both castle and lifeboat station, and traditional collections in the city centre and outside supportive supermarkets.
Committee member Anthony Oliver said they are looking for new recruits to help restart these fundraising efforts, which usually raised £10,000 a year for the RNLI.
"Please, if you would like to support these efforts in any way at all, send an email to rnli.stalbans@gmail.com. That way anyone who is interested in lifeboats can be kept informed of local activities, and of course the committee would also welcome new volunteers to offer help with the organisation."
The branch is also hoping to have a framed photo of the St Albans lifeboat displayed outside the district council chamber where there are already pictures of HMS St Albans, old and new, and HMS Verulam.
You can check the latest news from the branch on the website rnli.org/StAlbans