Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

PUBLISHED: 04:10 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 04:28 13 December 2019

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Archant

Daisy Cooper has become the first ever Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans, with the Conservatives unseated for the first time in 14 years.

Anne Main, the Conservative candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne SuslakAnne Main, the Conservative candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Daisy Cooper has become the first ever Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans, with the Conservatives unseated for the first time in 14 years.

Ms Cooper saw off competition from the Green Party's Simon Grover, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury, Conservative candidate and former MP Anne Main and independent candidate Jules Sherrington.

She said: "It's an absolute honour to be elected as Lib Dem MP for St Albans", and thanked voters, her fellow candidates and everybody who worked hard to count and verify the votes.

The full breakdown of results are as follows:

Rebecca Lury, the Labour candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne SuslakRebecca Lury, the Labour candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat - 28,867

Simon Grover, Green - 1,004

Rebecca Lury, Labour - 5,000

Simon Grover, the Green Party candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne SuslakSimon Grover, the Green Party candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Anne Main, Conservative - 22,574

Jules Sherrington, Independent - 154

Turnout: 78.36 per cent.

In 2017, Daisy Cooper came in second, with Anne Main defeating her by 24,571 votes to 18,462.

Jules Sherrington, the independent candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne SuslakJules Sherrington, the independent candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Speaking after the result, Anne said: "I am very disappointed to have lost the seat for St Albans. However I am very pleased to see the county is on course for a thumping Conservative victory."

Earlier in the evening, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury said it was "too early to tell" what the night would hold for her party, and Green Party candidate Simon Grover said he was disappointed with the exit poll, but feels the focus on climate this election is 'good news' for Greens.

Independent candidate Jules Sherrington said regardless of tonight's result, he intends to stand as a councillor.

