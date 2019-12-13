Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election
PUBLISHED: 04:10 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 04:28 13 December 2019
Daisy Cooper has become the first ever Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans, with the Conservatives unseated for the first time in 14 years.
Ms Cooper saw off competition from the Green Party's Simon Grover, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury, Conservative candidate and former MP Anne Main and independent candidate Jules Sherrington.
She said: "It's an absolute honour to be elected as Lib Dem MP for St Albans", and thanked voters, her fellow candidates and everybody who worked hard to count and verify the votes.
The full breakdown of results are as follows:
Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat - 28,867
Simon Grover, Green - 1,004
Rebecca Lury, Labour - 5,000
Anne Main, Conservative - 22,574
Jules Sherrington, Independent - 154
Turnout: 78.36 per cent.
In 2017, Daisy Cooper came in second, with Anne Main defeating her by 24,571 votes to 18,462.
Speaking after the result, Anne said: "I am very disappointed to have lost the seat for St Albans. However I am very pleased to see the county is on course for a thumping Conservative victory."
Earlier in the evening, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury said it was "too early to tell" what the night would hold for her party, and Green Party candidate Simon Grover said he was disappointed with the exit poll, but feels the focus on climate this election is 'good news' for Greens.
Independent candidate Jules Sherrington said regardless of tonight's result, he intends to stand as a councillor.