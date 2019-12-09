Advanced search

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaks to small businesses in St Albans ahead of General Election

PUBLISHED: 12:52 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 09 December 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7.

Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visited St Albans at the weekend to hear from small business owners.

Ms Swinson met with supporters at the Clock Tower before walking to George Street to meet with local business owners for 'Small Business Saturday'.

Chairman of Save St Albans Pubs and landlord Sean Hughes told her about the "astronomical" rise in business rates, in a roundtable discussion with Chamber of Commerce president Alastair Woodgate, Galio jewellers owner Sarah Gillow and Cerimonia co-owner Helen Searle.

Between 2016 and 2018, 3,765 business ventures closed in St Albans district - a 41 per cent increase on the previous three years.

It is the second time Ms Swinson has visited the city this year after talking to business owners in October about the impact of Brexit.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, Green candidate Simon Grover, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury and Conservative candidate Anne Main will go head to head in the General Election on Thursday.

