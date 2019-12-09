Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaks to small businesses in St Albans ahead of General Election

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visited St Albans at the weekend to hear from small business owners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture:

Ms Swinson met with supporters at the Clock Tower before walking to George Street to meet with local business owners for 'Small Business Saturday'.

Chairman of Save St Albans Pubs and landlord Sean Hughes told her about the "astronomical" rise in business rates, in a roundtable discussion with Chamber of Commerce president Alastair Woodgate, Galio jewellers owner Sarah Gillow and Cerimonia co-owner Helen Searle.

Between 2016 and 2018, 3,765 business ventures closed in St Albans district - a 41 per cent increase on the previous three years.

It is the second time Ms Swinson has visited the city this year after talking to business owners in October about the impact of Brexit.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture:

READ MORE: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, Green candidate Simon Grover, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury and Conservative candidate Anne Main will go head to head in the General Election on Thursday.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture:

You may also want to watch:

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson came to St Albans on Saturday, December 7. Picture: