Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (centre) with local business owners (L-R) The Robin Hood owner Jim Pratt, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson Daisy Cooper, Cositas owner Emma Bustamante, Cerimonia owner Helen Searle and Chloe James owner Donna Nichol. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, visited St Albans to talk to local business owners about the impact of Brexit.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (right) speaks to Cositas owner Emma Bustamante in her shop on Holywell Hill, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (right) speaks to Cositas owner Emma Bustamante in her shop on Holywell Hill, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ms Swinson visited home interiors and gift shop Cositas and met with its owner Emma Bustamante, as well as St Albans' Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, Christo Tofelli of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Helen Searle of bridal shop Cerimonia, Jim Pratt of the Robin Hood and Donna Nichol of Chloe James Lifestyle.

She said: "The lack of confidence in the economy is really having an impact on footfall and what people are willing to spend. Any Brexit is going to be bad for high streets and bad for public services."

Speaking about whether she thinks the Lib Dems have a chance of defeating Anne Main in St Albans, Ms Swinson said: "Daisy Cooper is a brilliant candidate, she will be a fantastic MP for St Albans and I am very hopeful that we will win the seat here.

"This city is such a remain-supporting city and has an MP who is taking the opposite line in Parliament and very much toeing the Boris Johnson line.

"I think it's absolutely time for a fresh face as the MP for St Albans with Daisy Cooper."

Ms Swinson also addressed the recent allegations against Boris Johnson regarding his relationship with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, after he was accused of showing favouritism towards her during his time as London Mayor. She said: "I think he's clearly got questions to answer and I think it's right that these should be properly investigated.

"It's very serious when you're in public office - whether you're a councillor, whether you're an MP, whether you're the Mayor of London - you're not supposed to be using that power that you have improperly, and the suggestions that taxpayers' money has been allocated to particular projects after pressure from somebody in a position as Mayor of London - these things need to be decided on a fair basis and it's very serious to suggest that that was otherwise.

"It needs to be thoroughly investigated and Boris Johnson needs to answer those specific questions."

Ms Swinson also spoke in support of a People's Vote, saying people "have the right to change their minds" about Brexit and that the public deserve to have a final say.