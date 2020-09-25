Lib Dem leader Ed Davey starts Christmas shopping in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 25 September 2020
Newly elected Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey was in St Albans today ahead of the party’s online conference this weekend.
Mr Davey joined local MP Daisy Cooper for a tour of the Friday market, and met with retailers including Emma Bustamante of Cositas Gifts.
She said: “It was such a joy to meet him - he said he had been meaning to come to St Albans for a while. I told him about my new QR scan literal window-shopping facility that is COVID friendly and he described it as ‘the ultimate window shopping experience’.”
The Lib Dem leader said he had just started his Christmas shopping, and he bought a Bug Bingo game from Emma’s shop.
She added: “He was genuinely happy to be supporting my small business. He called me an entrepeneur...I’m just a shopkeeper!”
