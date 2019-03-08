St Albans neighbours raise £800 towards new playground campaign

St Albans street party in aid of Let's Play at Bernards Heath. Picture: Mick North Archant

St Albans neighbours have launched a fundraising campaign to renovate a popular playground.

Let's Play at Bernards Heath is looking for £100,000 to replace equipment in the play area on Bernards Heath, some of which it says were installed in the 90s.

Chairman of the charity, David Pearce, said: "Although much-loved, the playground on the heath is old and tired and no longer fit for purpose.

"The park is across the road from a popular school and there are so many more families living in the area compared to when much of the equipment was installed in the 90s.

"We want to regenerate the whole play area and make a lasting improvement."

On September 8, residents in Warwick Road held a street party with a tombola, raffle, second-hand toy stall, craft table, and children's fancy-dress to raise £800 for the campaign.

Organising committee member Helen Maycock said: "This was a real community success: everyone chipped in to generate funds for a new playground that will benefit thousands of local families."

Find out more about the charity at www.letsplayatbernardsheath.org