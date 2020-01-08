St Albans gets new 'chat benches' to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper Archant

St Albans has welcomed a new initiative to help the lonely this new year.

Robert and his wife Nina Dunster set up 10 'chat benches' in St Albans last week - a scheme that was launched in Wales and is starting up in other areas.

The benches have a sign attached to them to help break down social barriers and encourage people to talk to people they do not know.

Robert said: "The main driver of the idea was to help tackle one of the causes of mental health, and not only focus on the symptoms.

"It benefits so many different demographics in our society. From helping the more senior citizens, to those dealing with bereavement or new parents who find their new role. Loneliness and isolation can really affect everyone and anyone."

The designated benches are in Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space, Verulamium Park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence Park and Fleetville Park.