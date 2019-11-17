New names added to Hertfordshire's Most Wanted list

New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list Archant

Herts Police has updated its list of Hertfordshire's Most Wanted with 14 new names. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

14 new names have been added to Herts Police's Most Wanted list

The Herts Advertiser regularly publishes police appeals for men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down and bring them to justice.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.