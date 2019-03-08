Advanced search

Updated

New names added to Hertfordshire's Most Wanted list

PUBLISHED: 09:18 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 03 October 2019

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Archant

Herts Police has updated its list of Hertfordshire's Most Wanted with 24 new names. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

The Herts Advertiser regularly publishes police appeals for men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Scroll through the police most wanted list at www.hertsad.co.uk/home/herts-most-wanted

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down and bring them to justice.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New names added to Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

St Albans authors showcase at library event

St Albans Local Writers' Showcase is at St Albans Library on October 12.

St Albans district council objects to easing noise restrictions at Luton Airport

St Albans district council strongly objects to relaxing noise restrictions at Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

Find out what it’s like to be a St Albans district councillor at Local Democracy Week

St Albans council offices. Picture: Matt Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists