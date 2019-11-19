General Election 2019: Don't miss your chance to join in hustings at St Albans Cathedral

The audience at the St Albans cathedral hustings Archant

There will be a chance to quiz all five candidates competing to be St Albans' next MP at St Albans Cathedral on Monday.

At the General Election hustings the candidates will answer questions submitted by the public at what promises to be a lively evening.

The event will be chaired by Professor Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hertfordshire.

He said: "I'm delighted to be chairing the St Albans hustings for the upcoming General Election at St Albans Cathedral. It will be a fantastic opportunity for people from the local community to ask questions of the prospective MPs and have their say in the political process."

The Rev'd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor at St Albans Cathedral, added: "The Cathedral is pleased to offer itself as a space for this important community event. Those who stand for public office are taking on a huge responsibility and deserve our thanks. We hope that this exchange between the candidates and members of the public will serve the democratic process and our quest for the common good."

The free event is open to all and the doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Questions may be submitted in advance up until 5pm on Thursday November 21. Send your questions to hustings@stalbanscathedral.org